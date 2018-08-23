NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, NIX has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $152,014.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003172 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,429.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.91 or 0.04223741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.88 or 0.08042896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00863022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.01392749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00189373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.02035757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00284474 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 39,613,567 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.