NMC Health (NMC) Earns Top pick Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their top pick rating on shares of NMC Health (LON:NMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,850 ($62.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,600 ($58.80).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.80) price target on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NMC Health from GBX 3,085 ($39.43) to GBX 3,291 ($42.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

LON:NMC opened at GBX 3,914 ($50.03) on Monday. NMC Health has a 1 year low of GBX 1,726 ($22.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,558 ($45.48).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

