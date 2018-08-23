Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,509 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprint by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,936,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprint by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,077,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 178,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sprint by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,428,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 125,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sprint by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,906,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sprint by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,897,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 476,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.19 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprint in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

