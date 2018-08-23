Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.44. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Under Armour Inc Class A Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

