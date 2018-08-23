Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $239,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Technology (IYW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 89.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology in the first quarter worth $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 95.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology in the first quarter valued at $134,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Technology stock opened at $189.24 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Technology has a 52 week low of $145.10 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

iShares Dow Jones US Technology Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

