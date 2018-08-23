Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,825 Shares of Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Americas during the second quarter worth about $63,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,517,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 856,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,710,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,981,000 after purchasing an additional 292,473 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 60.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 452,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,828 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Enel Americas during the first quarter worth about $824,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Enel Americas SA has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

