Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.72.

Shares of JWN opened at $60.57 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,116 shares in the company, valued at $24,633,281.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,254 shares of company stock worth $9,055,994. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

