Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.90 and a 52-week high of $176.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

