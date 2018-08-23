Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 408,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31,127.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 211,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 211,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,455,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,214.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $297.24 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $264.36 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

