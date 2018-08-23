Novartis AG (NVS) Position Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

NVS stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

