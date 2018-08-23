Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Novavax by 388.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

