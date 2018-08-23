Novocure (NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.20

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 8942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 3.10.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $10,004,052.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,072 shares of company stock worth $26,914,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,084,000 after purchasing an additional 881,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,620,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,623,000 after purchasing an additional 846,277 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 12.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,093,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,823,000 after purchasing an additional 343,756 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 58.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

