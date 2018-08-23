Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,350 shares of company stock worth $3,961,758. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

