Nuggets Hits 24-Hour Volume of $78,454.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $78,454.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00268686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00148265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.