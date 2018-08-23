Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 422 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.07) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 425 ($5.43).

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

