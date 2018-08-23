Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0448803152736 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 stock remained flat at $$14.52 on Thursday. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,208. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

