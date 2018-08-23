Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OAK. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $344,986.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $1,725,877 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

