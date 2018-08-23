Obsidian Market Cap Tops $647,074.00 (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Obsidian coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Obsidian has a market capitalization of $647,074.00 and approximately $879.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obsidian has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Obsidian

Obsidian is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 98,150,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com.

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

