Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

