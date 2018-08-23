Office Depot Inc (ODP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,932 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Depot alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Office Depot stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Office Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.