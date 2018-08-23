Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

