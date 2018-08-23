Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 668,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 345,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 186.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 86.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $520,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,128 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.