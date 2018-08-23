OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 103,000 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,645,000 after buying an additional 2,297,774 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,563,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,327,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,801,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,553,000 after buying an additional 570,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $184,334,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

