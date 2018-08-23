OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $8.19 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,587.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,140 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.