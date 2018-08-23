OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,977.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

