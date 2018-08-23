Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00109290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. Omni has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $5,338.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00866975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002527 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012314 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,688 coins and its circulating supply is 561,372 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.