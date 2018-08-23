OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OneMain by 907.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OneMain by 153.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 41.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

NYSE:OMF opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.82 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

