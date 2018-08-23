Oppenheimer Raises W W Grainger (GWW) Price Target to $400.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.87.

NYSE GWW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,680. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $7,343,580.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,612.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,237 shares of company stock worth $14,456,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 444,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 493.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,050.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 276,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 680.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 208,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

