Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 669,256 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 339,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $4,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

