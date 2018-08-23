Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.63

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORMP. ValuEngine upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 204.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%. equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

