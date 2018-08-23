Orbotech (ORBK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orbotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.6647253248053 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ORBK opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Orbotech has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.51 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Orbotech’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orbotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

