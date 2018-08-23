O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Chairman Sells $6,605,800.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.29, for a total transaction of $6,605,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, David E. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.56, for a total transaction of $776,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28.

ORLY traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.65. 444,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,196,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

