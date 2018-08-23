Orix Hlhz Holding Llc Sells 23,484 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 23,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,129,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orix Hlhz Holding Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,330 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $2,150,005.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 110,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 49,951 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $2,412,633.30.

On Monday, August 6th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 42,474 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $2,043,848.88.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 544,712 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $26,462,108.96.

On Monday, June 4th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 2,682,983 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $131,761,295.13.

NYSE HLI opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.85 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.