Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Holdings Lifted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $224,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $224,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:ORA opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

