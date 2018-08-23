Ostrum Asset Management Purchases Shares of 37,917 Intel Co. (INTC)

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.