Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,595 Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of BSJI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

