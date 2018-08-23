Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.62 million. equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

