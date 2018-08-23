P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in American Tower by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $198,784.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock worth $28,393,839. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.18. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,543. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

