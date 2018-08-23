P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. Sells 13,900 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A (SENEA)

P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Seneca Foods Corp Class A makes up 3.5% of P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. owned 0.61% of Seneca Foods Corp Class A worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SENEA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 413,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 28.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 95.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

SENEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A stock remained flat at $$31.90 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. Seneca Foods Corp Class A has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods Corp Class A had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $299.68 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods Corp Class A

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

