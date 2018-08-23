PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $388,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

