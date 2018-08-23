Pacira Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,023 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,659% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, insider Richard Scranton sold 1,367 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $45,138.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,702.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,249 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,051,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

