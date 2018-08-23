Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Insider Peter Jackson Buys 930 Shares

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) insider Peter Jackson bought 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,168 ($91.63) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($85,213.35).

Shares of LON:PPB traded up GBX 42 ($0.54) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,150 ($91.40). The stock had a trading volume of 125,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($84.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,967 ($114.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 67 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

PPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered Paddy Power Betfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,600 ($84.37) to GBX 7,000 ($89.48) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 8,320 ($106.35) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,501.43 ($95.89).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

