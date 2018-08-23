Palatin Technologies (PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.90. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 7800 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 79,946.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 159,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 2,680,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,031.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

