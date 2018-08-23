Pareto Network (PARETO) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. Pareto Network has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $35,369.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,744,567 tokens. Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

