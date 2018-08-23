Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.92 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $33.32 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

