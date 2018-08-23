Parker-Hannifin (PH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a $162.10 rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. MED lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.12.

Shares of PH stock opened at $170.68 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,099 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,154,000 after purchasing an additional 548,399 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

