Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,887 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6,165.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 135,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 133,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.