Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,786,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,640,593,000 after acquiring an additional 118,005 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,312,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $744,833,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

