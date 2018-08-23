Paul W. Geiger III Purchases 20,000 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 385,906 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.