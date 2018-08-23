Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 672 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 613,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $133.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

